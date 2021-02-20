Hubbard mayor hopes to save a life with smoke detector giveaway

The giveaway helped 400 city and township families keep their homes a little safer

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard’s Fire Safety Drive-Thru Giveaway was a huge success Saturday afternoon, helping 400 city and township families keep their homes a little safer.

Thanks to the Mayor’s Office, Handyman Hardware and other community clubs, the city was able to give each family a pack of two smoke detectors and other fire safety materials.

The giveaway was on a first come, first served basis, and Mayor Ben Kyle says there was a line forming hours before the start time.

The mayor says this project is important to him because he watched his father and grandfather work with the fire department for many years helping save lives.

“My ultimate goal here today is to save a life, and just having working smoke detectors is so important for people, as you mentioned with space heaters and different ways people are struggling to heat their homes. This was the least I could do to help find a way to put in working smoke detectors. These smoke detectors have batteries already in them. They’re ready to go, and when the resident hangs them up, they’ll hopefully be able to save a life,” Kyle said.

The Eagle Joint Fire District was also on-site Saturday to help residents and answer any questions about fire safety.