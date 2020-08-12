Hubbard man sentenced in Youngstown Air Reserve Station mail fraud case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Hubbard who was convicted on six counts of mail fraud involving a fake booster club for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station was sentenced this week in federal court.

Timothy McKenna was sentenced to three years probation, with the first six weeks to be served in home confinement with electronic monitoring.

McKenna pleaded guilty in January to the fraud charges.

Prosecutors say that between 2009 and 2017, McKenna falsely claimed he was chairman of the 910th Operations Group Booster Club, which doesn’t exist, and then sent letters to local businesses asking for donations.

He would send letters on Air Force letterhead, claiming he was head of the booster group asking for gifts to be donated and given away as prizes at a Christmas ball, according to the indictment.

Those gifts were given to personnel at the air station who had been deployed throughout the year, and some of the gifts he kept for himself, according to the indictment.

As part of McKenna’s sentence, he will have to pay $1,500 in restitution and a $600 special court assessment fee.

