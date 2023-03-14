WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man was sentenced Tuesday on charges that he raped a young child.

Kenneth Nitso was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on the rape charge. He was also sentenced to 60 months on other charges including gross sexual imposition and compelling prostitution.

The victim testified at Nitso’s trial, and Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said at the time that he was pleased that the jury believed the victim’s testimony and returned a guilty verdict.

An emotional support dog was brought in to support the victim as she testified.

“Judge [Andrew] Logan did the right thing today. Mr. Nitso is a convicted child rapist, and he did with a child rapist what he’s supposed to do, which is put him in prison for the rest of his life,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

Nitso is appealing the sentence, claiming he’s innocent.

Wildman said he’s confident that the sentence will be upheld after the appeal.