WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man has been convicted of raping a young child.

After deliberating for more than four hours, a jury found Kenneth Nitso guilty of eight counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of compelling prostitution and one count of rape. He was also found guilty of the factual finding that he used force and was acquitted of three counts of rape.

Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said he is pleased that the jury believed the victim’s testimony during the trial.

Sentencing has been set for March 14.

Nitso faces a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.