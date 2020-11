Barnhizer said they devised a test for viruses like COVID-19 that provide results in less than an hour

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A local researcher just got a patent for a test that he says quickly detects the coronavirus.

Back in May, First News introduced you to Bret Barnhizer, the CEO of a Hubbard firm called Nanologix.

Barnhizer said they devised a test for viruses like COVID-19 that provide results in less than an hour.

On Tuesday, Barnhizer says his technology was awarded a patent.

He’s now working with potential partners to manufacture the test on a massive scale.