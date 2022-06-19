HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard community came together to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day with live music at Harding Park.

The federal holiday celebrates the end of slavery in America when the last slaves in Galveston, Texas learned about their freedom two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It’s a representation of freedom,” said organizer Savannah Thomas.

Music artists came from as far as Cleveland to perform.

“Leaving and going and traveling and touring and all that, being asked to come back home on a special holiday like this, great culminating event and because it’s the first it makes it even more special,” said guest artist David Manning Thomas.

Savannah Thomas organized the Harding Park Juneteenth event to be open to the public but to focus on Hubbard alumni who are African American. She said this is the first event like this in the city.

“The real purpose of this — Hubbard Alumni Urban Community have never had anything in Hubbard,” Thomas said.

People at the park said they are happy to see Juneteenth recognized and celebrated.

“A country where we are free to achieve and to dream and to reach those goals, it’s not just a celebration of the past struggle it’s a reminder that we need to take the opportunities that we have before us,” said emcee Rev. Duane Turnage.

While the holiday marks a milestone, organizers said there are still hurdles for African Americans in the country.

“We still have challenges every single day, which I just explained as the people in the community that I support that don’t necessarily support me or us,” Thomas said.