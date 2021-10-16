Hubbard hosts its largest small business event ever ahead of holidays

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard held its fourth annual Shop Small event Saturday.

It was their biggest Shop Small event to date. Pop-ups and nonprofits set up in Tylee Park along North Main and West Liberty streets in Hubbard.

The event included over 60 businesses, both brick-and-mortar and pop-up vendors.

Businesses offered exclusive sales and discounts to give customers a sneak-peek into holiday season sales.

“It’s a really good community event, you see a lot of people from the city. We bring a lot of people from outside the city in… it really brings it together,” said Lena’s Pierogi House owner Lena Stefanski.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and vendors said they wee happy with the turnout, despite the rain.

