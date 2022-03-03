HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A life-threatening emergency at Hubbard High School where one student stepped in to save another’s life.

Keeping a cool head under pressure can be a difficult skill for any adult to master, but at Hubbard High School, a 15-year-old was able to stay calm during a life-threatening situation and helped save his classmate from choking.

“I had a student running down the hall saying someone was choking on the first floor and I had to run to the second floor,” said Hubbard High School Principal Brandy Yobe.

Precious seconds ticked by as Yobe raced down the hall.

“I’m running there to try to get there in time and it’s over because a wonderful student in our population took care of it,” Yobe said.

Freshman Baron Reynolds said the class was reviewing for a test when one of his friends started choking on a snack.

“So that’s when Gavin started choking and stuff like that, you know, start to really gag and stuff. So then Ms. Pizanias literally jumped up out of her chair and she couldn’t get it,” Reynolds said.

Just a few months ago, Reynolds’ mother taught him what to do if someone was choking.

“I sprang from my seat, went right here and then — it was right here — and then I said, ‘Alright, Gavin, you’ve got to work with me here, alright?’ So I put the Heimlich on him. I said, ‘Come on Gavin, come on Gavin,’ and then that’s when he finally spit the stuff out,” Reynolds said.

We’re told Gavin is doing fine.

Reynolds’ grandmother and uncle went to see him after school and both said him jumping into action is just part of who he is.

“Baron basically saved this little boy’s life and I just… tears just started to flow. I just couldn’t help it,” said Sallie Penny, Reynolds’ grandmother. “I was really proud but he does so many things to make me proud of him.”