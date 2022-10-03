HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two locals, including a Hubbard teacher, are dead following a crash in Indiana.

Indiana State Police issued a press release Monday afternoon giving details on the accident, which killed 31-year-old Mark Pelini, of Canfield, and 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened on the Indiana Toll Road at 7:55 p.m. Sunday evening. Pelini and Marian’s SUV was traveling west when it struck a deer. The vehicle then crossed the median and collided with a truck traveling east.

A passenger in the truck also passed away. Indiana State Police identified that victim as David Taylor of Harrisburg, Pa., 56.

The driver of the truck and backseat passenger of the truck were transported with serious injuries to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. They remain in the hospital.

The eastbound lanes were closed for the accident and investigation. Five departments assisted the Indiana State Police in the crash.

Marian was a Hubbard High School math teacher. The crisis management team has been activated Monday to offer additional support to students and staff who need it.

Marian has been working for the district since 2019.

The families of the deceased have been notified.