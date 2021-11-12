Hubbard High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard returns a pair of starters in Riley Heckert (13.6 ppg, 1.8 apg) and Nick Hendrix (3.7 ppg) to coach Joe Bornemiss’ bunch this season. Heckert led the team in scoring a year ago while shooting 84.8% from the foul line (28-33). Hendrix led the team in three-point shooting as a sophomore (26.5%).

For Bornemiss, this is year #3 at the helm of the Eagles program. Hubbard has compiled a 13-29 record in the past two season. This is also the 4th year of the Northeast 8 Conference. Hubbard is seeking a surge in league wins this year after accumulating a winning percentage in the conference of 18.4% so far.

The Eagles begin play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse against Springfield on November 28.

Hubbard Eagles
Head Coach: Joe Bornemiss
2020-21 Record: 5-14 (2-8), 6th place in Northeast 8
Last 5-Year Record: 37-76 (32.7%)

2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 49.0
Scoring Defense: 62.2

2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Riley Heckert – 13.6
Rebounding: Andrew Frank – 5.1
Assists: Anthony Gagliardi – 5.1
Steals: Anthony Gagliardi – 1.2
Field Goal Percentage: Andrew Frank – 45.7%
Three-Point Percentage: Ryan Laird & Nick Hendrix – 26.5%
Free Throw Percentage: Riley Heckert – 84.8%

2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference Standings (League Record)
Struthers – 12-0
Poland – 8-1
Lakeview – 7-4
South Range – 7-5
Jefferson – 4-6
Hubbard – 2-8
Niles – 2-9
Girard – 1-10

PREVIEW
-Hubbard is searching for their first winning season in the past 11 years. Back in the 2010-11 season, the Eagles finished with a 13-8 mark.

-In their first 3 years of competing in the Northeast 8, the Eagles have posted a league record of 7-31 (18.4%).

-In 4 of the last 5 years, the Eagles’ leading scorer has been an underclassmen. Last year was no different, Riley Heckert paced Hubbard as a junior with a scoring average of 13.6 points per outing.

-The Eagles graduated a pair of steady players in Andrew Frank (7.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Ryan Laird (9.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg) as well as Anthony Gagliardi – who led the team in assist (5.1).

-The Eagles have failed to average 50 points per game in 7 of the last 10 years.

2021-22 Schedule
TBD – Springfield
Nov. 30 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 3 – Brookfield
Dec. 10 – at Poland
Dec. 14 – at Struthers
Dec. 17 – Niles
Dec. 21 – at Howland
Dec. 28 – at Canfield
Jan. 4 – at Girard
Jan. 7 – South Range
Jan. 11 – at Jefferson
Jan. 14 – at Lakeview
Jan. 18 – Salem
Jan. 21 – Poland
Jan. 25 – Struthers
Jan. 28 – at Niles
Feb. 1 – Girard
Feb. 4 – at South Range
Feb. 8 – Jefferson
Feb. 11 – Lakeview
Feb. 15 – West Branch
Feb. 18 – Mineral Ridge

