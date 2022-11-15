HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends of Cody Pitts continue to do amazing things in Hubbard while waiting for his murder to be solved.

Pitts was murdered in downtown Hubbard seven years ago, and it’s still a mystery as to who killed him or why.

Those who were closest to Pitts just gave out $2,000 worth of gift cards to help people around Hubbard have a Thanksgiving dinner.

Tonight, the Cody Pitts Foundation will make 10,000 to the Hubbard Youth Coalition, helping remodel Roosevelt Gym and turn it into a youth center.

“We want to help the community out and that’s going to help out a ton of kids, not just now but in the future. And we’re also going to put Cody’s name on it somewhere in the facility. That’s our goal. So people see it. Ask who’s Cody Pitts. Look up and keep awareness and keep his name out there.” said Steve Lacivita, a spokesperson for the Cody Pitts Foundation.

By doing that, the group feels someone with information about Pitts’ murder will eventually want to help investigators and justice will be served.

The youth center is expected to be ready in 2024.