HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Goodwill store in Hubbard is closing as those at the business look for a new space for their storefront.

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries notified local customers that the growth of the store has created a need for a new space. The business has been located on W. Liberty Street, in the plaza next to Francesco’s Pizzeria, for two years.

A Goodwill spokesperson said their lease was up at the old store, which led to the evaluation of the space for the business.

“We have not yet found our perfect location, but we promise to keep you updated during the process. Regardless of where we land, we look forward to continuing to serve all of our communities, including the city of Hubbard,” a statement from the company read.

The Hubbard location will remain open for shoppers and to accept donations through mid-July.

According to Goodwill, employees at the Hubbard store had been previously notified of the plan.

“It was explained that every effort would be made to find comparable employment within Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries and opportunities are available to work at any of our other locations,” the company’s statement read.