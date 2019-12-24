Hubbard first responders bring holiday spirit to nursing home residents

The gift donations almost didn't happen this year, but the police and fire departments stepped in to fill the gap

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard firefighters brought some nursing home residents gifts Monday night — a special moment that almost never happened.

The residents of Countryside at the Elmwood look forward to a special delivery of gifts right around Christmas but the program almost didn’t happen this year.

But local first responders stepped up to fill the gap.

“I got the township and city police involved and we were able to get a good amount of gifts for a lot of residents down here who maybe don’t see families and things like that this time of year,” said firefighter Scott Thomas.

Thomas saw a family member struggle to get through the holidays. He didn’t want to see these residents feel that way.

“My grandmother was in a nursing home for a long time,” Thomas said. “I know what it’s like to visit here. It’s not the most sound of places so if we can come and cheer them up for a little bit, it’s always awesome.”

Activities Director Kayla Zoccole was fortunate her friend got Hubbard’s first responders to pitch in. The gesture meant a lot to the residents and staff.

“This is the first time that the community has gotten involved,” she said. “Honestly, it’s a lot more special this way and they were very excited about being able to do that. So they are actually coming tonight with the trucks, and Santa Claus and everyone.”

For Zoccole, things couldn’t have turned out any better.

“It’s honestly very magical,” she said. “I think this is what the holiday season really is about. Having community involvement, especially in a facility like this, I think it’s wonderful.”

Everyone from the police and fire departments who participated donated $150 each to make sure all 65 residents got presents.