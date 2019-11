These students rode to school on a firetruck

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) — Several students at Hubbard Elementary arrived to school in style Wednesday.

They didn’t ride the bus or brought in by their parents.

These students rode to school on a firetruck.

The kids recently won a coloring contest, a challenge by the the Eagle Joint Fire Department.

The firefighters visited the school last month to tell each class about fire safety.

This is the department’s brand new half-million dollar truck they just received through a grant last month.