Hubbard Elementary School gifted Chromebooks to prepare for state testing

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet donated a Chromebook Cart to Hubbard Elementary School Friday morning.

The cart is complete with 30 Chromebooks and allows for easy storing and charging. It is also customized with the Hubbard Eagle on it.

The school will utilize it as a sign-out cart accessible to all grades and classrooms.

Now that students are back in the classroom, they are able to use the Chromebooks to prepare for upcoming state tests.

“I don’t think people realize that we have to use them for testing and diagnostic testing, and having that piece of technology really helps us get data on our students and keep it in an organized way,” said Hubbard Elementary School Principal Shawn Marcello.

This is the first time Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet has partnered with Hubbard Elementary School. They hope to donate a second Chromebook Cart to the school by spring 2022.