Hubbard customers urged to conserve water following main line break

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has been around for 127 years. Their mission remains the same, but as the pandemic continues, they've had to make a few changes.

"We dropped our max capacity from 134 to 80 so that's 40 and 40 on each side of the house, men's side and family side," said Rescue Mission president John Muckridge.