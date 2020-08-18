Hubbard customers urged to conserve water following main line break Local News Mayor Ben Kyle said a main transmission line broke at about 5:30 p.m. by: WYTV Staff Posted: Aug 18, 2020 / 06:18 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 18, 2020 / 06:18 PM EDT Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/GettyImages HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Water customers in Hubbard are being asked to conserve water after a water main break Tuesday. Mayor Ben Kyle said a main transmission line broke at about 5:30 p.m. Customers are asked to conserve water until further notice. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle