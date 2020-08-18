33 News at 6

Hubbard customers urged to conserve water following main line break

Mayor Ben Kyle said a main transmission line broke at about 5:30 p.m.

Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/GettyImages

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Water customers in Hubbard are being asked to conserve water after a water main break Tuesday.

Customers are asked to conserve water until further notice.

