HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard community honored a local war veteran with a special ceremony Saturday.

The street signs honoring Corporal Richard Choppa were unveiled.

Choppa was a Vietnam war veteran who was killed in action on December 15, 1967. He was serving as a medical aidman when he lost his life due to hostile forces.

He grew up in Hubbard, and a street dedication ceremony took place in front of his childhood home on Saturday.

“This means so much to our family, that he hasn’t been forgotten and he will be remembered for everything, and he’s a hometown hero,” said niece Tina Croyle Choppa.



Many people showed up to the dedication ceremony to honor and pay respect to Choppa. Neighbors, friends, family, VFW members, Hubbard locals and fellow veterans traveled far to show their love for him.

“My uncle was a genuine gentleman, cared for anybody who has ever met him,” said niece Vicki Choppa.



Corporal Choppa was awarded the order of the Purple Heart and silver star for his acts of bravery.

“He brought somebody up and went back to save somebody else, and that’s when he was fatally wounded, so beyond brave to go out there at age 22,” said Vicki.



Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle said Corporal Choppa’s sacrifice and bravery will never be forgotten, and his family is thankful for that.



“We are so proud to be a member of this community and the mayor who has spent countless hours at our house helping to put this together, amazing people, amazing place to live,” Vicki said.