There are several ways you can watch the ceremony, which will start at 11 a.m.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard’s traditional Memorial Day procession has been canceled, like many others around the Valley.

Instead, a virtual ceremony will be held.

There are several ways you can watch the ceremony, which will start at 11 a.m.

It will be streamed live on Facebook on the Ben Kyle – Mayor of Hubbard page and on the Hubbard VFW Post 3767 page.

You can also watch it on the City of Hubbard YouTube channel.