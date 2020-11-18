Hubbard bridge project finishes ahead of schedule

City Council has already passed legislation to rename the bridge "Hubbard Veterans Bridge"

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A road in Hubbard that sees a lot of traffic is back open.

Crews finished a bridge replacement project ahead of schedule, and Myron Street reopened Tuesday.

It has been closed since August 17 and wasn’t scheduled to reopen until December.

The next phase of the project will be to build a 1,000-foot sidewalk connecting Eagle Creek Senior Facility to Main Street.

Some of the cost of the sidewalk installation will be paid for with a Transportation Alternatives Program Grant.

“We didn’t run into any major issues. The weather did not play a major concern for workers as they got everything all handled, so ahead of schedule, and we’re open,” said Mayor Ben Kyle.

City Council has already passed legislation to rename the bridge “Hubbard Veterans Bridge.”

The decision now goes before the County Engineer’s Office and commissioners.

City officials hope to hold a dedication ceremony on Memorial Day 2021.