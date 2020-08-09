Hubbard boy returns home after being hit by SUV while on dirt bike

Just four days ago Rocco Miller was riding his dirt bike around Dorchester Drive, until an accident sent him to Akron Children's Hospital

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – On Tuesday, a Hubbard boy was hit by an SUV while he was riding his dirt bike. Now, he’s back home recovering from his injuries.

Just four days ago, Rocco Miller was riding his dirt bike around Dorchester Drive, until an accident sent him to Akron Children’s Hospital.

“I was getting something out of my car, and I heard the crash, and I looked up and I saw the car stop and I hear somebody scream,” said Joanne Gibb who witnessed the crash.

Rocco was hit by an SUV.

His injuries include a broken leg and concussion but not a broken spirit.

“I’m very excited. I’m very happy to be home with my family and my friends,” Rocco said.

On Saturday, Rocco was welcomed home.

Many stopped by to sign his cast, including the Hubbard Eagle.

“In a time like this, it’s really beautiful to see that there is still so much kindness and love in this world, and this community really sticks together when one of its own needs something,” said Rocco’s mother Jennifer Miller.

Rocco’s parents Jennifer and Tim are grateful for the support of the Hubbard community, but they aren’t surprised by it at all.

Their families grew up in Hubbard and supporting fellow eagles is something they say this town is known to do.

“When anybody needs anything, people come out of the woodwork to support. If you’re not even really familiar with them, you know somebody who knows somebody, and they’re there to help you whether you met them once or maybe even never,” Jennifer said.

Rocco is now on the road to recovery with family and friends by his side and his big, infectious smile.

Rocco had one last thing to say, “Go forever eagles.”