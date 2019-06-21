Hubbard boy awaiting liver transplant passes away

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Hubbard Elementary student waiting for a second liver transplant has died.
Memphis Vance passed away on Thursday.
WYTV talked to the 9-year-old’s family last month after his classmates raised more than $9,000 to help with his medical expenses.
He was born with a rare liver disorder called biliary atresia, among several other complicated health conditions.
He had a liver transplant as a baby, but he went into liver failure again.
Calling hours for Memphis will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for medical expenses.
You can follow Memphis’ story on the Praying for Memphis Facebook page.