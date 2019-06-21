Hubbard boy awaiting liver transplant passes away

by: WYTV Staff

Memphis Vance laying in a hospital bed, eating a cookie.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Hubbard Elementary student waiting for a second liver transplant has died.

Memphis Vance passed away on Thursday.

WYTV talked to the 9-year-old’s family last month after his classmates raised more than $9,000 to help with his medical expenses.

He was born with a rare liver disorder called biliary atresia, among several other complicated health conditions.

He had a liver transplant as a baby, but he went into liver failure again.

Calling hours for Memphis will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for medical expenses.

You can follow Memphis’ story on the Praying for Memphis Facebook page.

