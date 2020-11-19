Hubbard art students help city get into holiday spirit

The Charlie Brown Christmas themed painting is ready for folks to drive by and take a look

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Hubbard City Administration building is ready for Christmas thanks to an art teacher and some students.

The building’s front windows were painted Wednesday by Hubbard High School art teacher Mr. MacMillan and three gifted students, Mallory Greenamyer, Abby Schindel and Elizabeth Williams.

The Charlie Brown Christmas themed painting is ready for folks to drive by and take a look.

