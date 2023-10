HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A road closure in Howland opened sooner than expected.

State Route 46 at state Route 82 is now open. It was scheduled to be closed until Thursday morning.

The road was closed as crews began the demolition of the westbound bridge over Route 46.

Crews will soon start working to build a new bridge over Route 46, which is expected to be done by summer 2024.

The work is part of the $20 million diverging diamond interchange project in the area.