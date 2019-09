Torres was last seen by her guardians at the Canfield Fair on Aug. 30

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators are looking for a Howland Township teen that went missing last month.

Antia Torres, 14, is 5’1″ and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Torres was last seen at the Canfield Fair on Aug. 30 and was reported missing by her guardians.

If you have any information on this missing teen, contact Howland police 330-856-5555 or Trumbull Dispatch at 330-675-2730.