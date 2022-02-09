Howland to Niles annexation approved

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners have granted the request to annex land off Mines Road to the City of Niles.

During the meeting, Howland Township Administrator Darlene St. George said under the Expedited Type 2 Annexation, the property boundaries would remain within Howland Township. Therefore the township would be able to collect property taxes on the land.

The property is owned by Mines Road Development, LLC and Howland Commons, LLC. Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the annexation is part of the city’s economic development initiative to grow business districts.

“With this annexation of approximately 5.5 acres into the city, means a new retail plaza and new jobs within the city, more income tax dollars that the city will benefit from,’ Mientkiewicz said.

Mientkiewicz says the city will service the property fully with utilities, police, fire, building, and zoning.