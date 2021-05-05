Howland teen faced with several illnesses moves from hospital to rehab facility

Out of the blue, Sandra Rose had three triggers that affected her health, an infection, a diabetes diagnosis and then COVID-19

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland teen who is battling back from illness is finally out of the hospital.

Sandra Rose was moved to a children’s rehabilitation facility earlier this week.

Out of the blue, Rose had three triggers that affected her health: an infection, a diabetes diagnosis and then COVID-19.

She spent 20 days in the ICU and five days on a ventilator, but that’s all in the past now.

Her father says she keeps getting better every day.

The Howland community continues to rally behind Rose.

On Friday, there will be a takeout pasta dinner to support her recovery.

Dinners are $10 a person and you don’t need a reservation. It will be held at Howland Tiger Stadium from 4-8 p.m.