Howland teen faced with several illnesses moves from hospital to rehab facility

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland teen who is battling back from illness is finally out of the hospital.
Sandra Rose was moved to a children’s rehabilitation facility earlier this week.
Out of the blue, Rose had three triggers that affected her health: an infection, a diabetes diagnosis and then COVID-19.
She spent 20 days in the ICU and five days on a ventilator, but that’s all in the past now.
Her father says she keeps getting better every day.
The Howland community continues to rally behind Rose.
On Friday, there will be a takeout pasta dinner to support her recovery.
Dinners are $10 a person and you don’t need a reservation. It will be held at Howland Tiger Stadium from 4-8 p.m.