HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Howland will see an additional levy on their ballots benefitting the police department.

The last police levy in the township was passed a decade ago.

Running a police department isn’t cheap. When you factor in technology upgrades used in law enforcement and the associated yearly fees, including officer radios, an updated report and evidence system, plus the recently implemented body-worn camera program, the costs add up fast.

“There’s a lot of costs associated with running a police department that most people don’t realize. Like I said, the 2012 levy money just isn’t going to cut it for us anymore,” said Chief Nick Roberts.

The Howland Police Department is turning to voters next month asking them to approve a 1.5 mills continual levy to keep the department’s finances in the black. The levy would generate $686,278 a year for the department and would cost $52 a year for the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000.

“It’s needed because right now we keep falling into the red every year, and the only thing that’s going to get us out of the red and provide our officers with the tools and equipment they need to do their jobs to keep our communities safe would be to pass this levy,” Roberts said.

Roberts says should it pass, the money would also be used to upgrade the department’s aging vehicles and bring on a 20th officer to the force to cut back on overtime costs.

