Howland Rotary Club presents checks to five community organizations

Usually, the checks are given out in the spring, but that event had to be canceled

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rotary Club of Howland gave out some money to various groups in the community on Monday.

At Howland Township Park, members presented checks to the Howland fire and police departments, the Howland SCOPE Center, the Children’s Rehabilitation Center and the NEO Adoption Agency.

Usually, the checks are given out in the spring, but that event had to be canceled.

Stephen Turner of The Rotary Club says it’s still important to recognize the organizations for all they do to help the people of Howland and Trumbull County.

“We have a public health emergency that relies on the willingness of these organizations to step up to go in people’s homes and give people the assistance they need, especially in this day and age,” he said.

Pandemic or not, The Rotary Club plans to continue to recognize and honor community organizations.