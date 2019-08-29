Howland police: Officer, suspect hurt after car chase

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – In Trumbull County, a man and a Howland police officer were taken to the hospital after a chase Wednesday evening.

Officers said it started in Howland, where they tried pulling over a car.

At some point, the man who led the chase rammed a Howland police cruiser on North Road. Officers are still trying to figure out whether or not it was on purpose.

The chase ended on Victoria Street SW in Warren, where the man was arrested.

He and the officer driving the cruiser were taken to the hospital.

Police are not telling us anything else at this point.

