HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Howland Township hosted a Shred-It Fill the Cruiser day at the Howland SCOPE Center.

Howland police officers heled residents unload their vehicles with non-perishable food items into police cruisers.

Residents could also bring as many as five garbage bags of paper to be shredded through Protect N Shred.

Howland FOP president Keith Peterson said officers look forward to helping out the community through events like this one.

“A couple of us brought our families out so it’s nice to interact with the community as a family, as one big group, especially kind of in light of recent years,” Peterson said.

Everything donated went to the Bolindale Food Pantry.