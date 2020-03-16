Howland PD limiting some in-person calls

Chief Nick Roberts announced that he is limiting some in-person calls throughout the township

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the Howland police chief is taking steps to ensure the safety of his officers and the public they serve.

Roberts said incident reports will be taken over the phone, and officers will only respond to crimes in progress and evidence collection for felony cases.

Officers have also been directed to not respond to medical/EMS calls unless they are requested to do so by the fire department.

“You are all equipped with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and Tyvek suits, if needed. Use common sense and keep yourselves healthy, ” Robers wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “We have no choice but to come to work. If you are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay home and utilize your sick time. Keep up the good work and we’ll get through this, hopefully soon.”