Howland museum honors American spirit with exhibit remembering 9/11

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Medici Museum of Art in Howland is remembering 9/11 and the first responders who lost their lives. They are also honoring the American spirit during a special exhibit this weekend.

It’s highlight is artifacts from somebody who was there at Ground Zero.

The showcase of the Medici’s display will be artifacts on loan from Nick Ladisa. He lives in Girard now after 27 years as a New York City fireman.

His work uniform and specially issued gloves will be on display as well as his helmet, which is dented from a cement floor that collapsed on top of him and drove him to his knees.

Bruce Bille remembers Ladisa giving him the artifacts for the display.

“Just carrying it across the street, I got goosebumps because of knowing where it was and what it means,” Bille said.

The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate the American spirit and thank all first responders for their service. Most people remember where they were on 9/11, but the exhibit also recognizes some do not.

“To educate those who weren’t alive and to showcase the artifacts and make it educational when they walk in our doors, so that they never forget this day in history,” said Katelyn Amendolara-Russo, director of the museum.

Medici also asked local artists to submit pieces on their remembrances of 9/11. It has received numerous works of art for that part of the show.

“Highlighting the themes of one nation, unity and strength. So it was really interesting to see their response to 9/11 through their works,” Amendolara-Russo said.

Its been 20 years since the terrorist attacks — a day America will never forget. The recovery did not happen in one day, and it’s not complete today, but displays like this ensure that America will remember its unity during a very difficult time.

“And we hope that they continue to remember what this day meant and maintain the American spirit going forward,” Bille said.

On Friday and Saturday nights, blue tribute lights will be sent into the sky from outside the museum in Howland. They will stay lit until midnight.