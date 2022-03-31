WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland man was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison on child rape charges.

William Ross, 62, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment on four counts of gross sexual imposition charges and six counts of rape charges.

If Ross is released from prison, he will spend five years on probation following his release and must register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

According to a criminal complaint, Ross sexually assaulted a young child between January 2002 and January 2008 beginning when the child was five years old.

The crimes happened in Liberty Township.