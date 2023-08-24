(WKBN) – The case against a Champion man accused of starting a fire at a Howland laundromat has been bound over to a Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Michael Robinson waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Warren Municipal Court. His bond was set at $50,000.

A judge also issued a temporary protection order for the victims in the case.

Robinson is facing a felony arson charge stemming from the investigation into last month’s fire at the Mayfair Laundromat on Elm Road. Investigators say it originated in the area of a coin gaming machine.

It caused an estimated $1.5 million in damages to the business.

The owners say they’re thankful for the work of the investigators and all the fire departments who responded. They say it could take up to a year before the Elm Road location is reopened.