HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Thick, black smoke could be seen across the area as fire destroyed a home in Howland.

Crews were called to the fire in the 3200 block of Valacamp Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the home. The garage is a total loss, and most of the home was damaged.

A couple of items in the home were saved because the doors were closed and the fire didn’t spread there.

No one was home at the time, but a dog died in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal was called out to determine the cause, which is still under investigation.

The Red Cross was contacted and is helping the family.

Cortland, Vienna, Weathersfield and the Air Force fire departments all assisted.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.