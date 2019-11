They then cleaned out the burner and reassembled the oven for the homeowner

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland firefighters responded to a reported fire and helped save a Thanksgiving dinner.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night on the 3900 block of Valacamp Ave.

Responding firefighters found a home filled with smoke from an oven fire.

Firefighters then disassembled the oven to clean out the burner before reassembling and reinstalling it back in the kitchen so the homeowner could finish baking for Thanksgiving.