HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – “Portraits of America,” a special display is happening right now at the Medici Museum of Art in Howland.

The collection of paintings is from artist Ray Simon. Many feature images of historical significance.

The show includes a 100-foot traveling wall and four paintings that are part of presidential library museums and presidential estates.

“Many of my paintings address cultural diversity, how we all belong together. Just like in the Lincoln painting, that growth should continue,” Simon said.

The show also includes more than 50 paintings from many estates including Jim Brown and Elton John.

The exhibition runs through July 22.