(WKBN)- Jif is now offering replacement coupons for customers to get a refund and replacement for Jif products that were recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Jif put an online form on their website where customers can submit all identifying information about the recalled products.

The website said that once customers fill out the form, Jif will review the claim and then send coupons if it’s valid. If customers have more than one recalled product, a new form has to be filled out for each one.

On Saturday, the FDA announced a recall for some Jif products that can cause possible infection.

Customers are advised to throw away the recalled products immediately.