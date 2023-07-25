WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pickup basketball tournament organized by two Warren G. Harding students will return this weekend.

Dailon Curry, 16, and his cousin Zion Payne, 15, organized “The Park Takeover” at the courts behind Jefferson PK-8.

They spread the word of the tournament through fliers and social media.

Curry said he was shocked when about 70 people showed up for Friday’s tournament. He said they came up with the idea so the city’s youth and people from the community could come together.

“A lot of violence is going on in our city, and it’s so small, so we wanted to get people to realize that people can come together and play basketball and not just come out here and just be fighting and stuff like that,” Curry said.

Curry said the next tournament will take place at Jefferson this Saturday, starting at 4:30 p.m.