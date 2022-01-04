How Valley schools are handling return to class amid COVID-19 resurgence

(WKBN) – Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, students in the Valley are going back to school this week. Many wonder how districts are handling the return to class.

Different schools have different protocols regarding the coronavirus as students are returning from holiday break. Amid the resurgence of cases, schools are sticking to the same protocols they had before the students left.

Girard and Liberty schools are maintaining their mask mandates while kids are in school. Weathersfield Local Schools is doing the same.

“That’s going to stay in for the meantime. Can’t say when it’s going to go away or if it is going to stay for the rest of the year,” said Superintendent Damon Dohar, Weathersfield Local Schools.

Many districts are following CDC guidelines.

In a joint statement from Columbiana, Lisbon and Jackson Milton schools, they say they’re monitoring the fluidity of the environment and they’ll communicate any changes directly to parents and students.

Austintown, Poland and Struthers schools are still not requiring masks. Poland and Struthers are also not changing rules at sporting events.

“Our facility is one of the biggest in the area, so social distancing and people staying away from each other is pretty easy,” said Superintendent Pete Pirone, Struthers City Schools.

“Right now, the big thing is coordinating our athletic directors working with other athletic directors,” said Superintendent Craig Hockenberry, Poland Local Schools.

Even with different protocols, each district we contacted said student safety is the top priority.

“Obviously, numbers dictate things. Plus, you just kind of have to use your professional judgment and what’s best for kids,” Dohar said.

“Every week, we’ll get updated data. Again, we highly recommend unvaccinated and vaccinated people to wear masks,” Pirone said.

“Right now, we’re working and focusing on how can we make this as safe as possible under the current conditions that we have,” Hockenberry said.