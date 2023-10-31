(WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9 contest with the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m. will be televised exclusively on Prime Video.

NFL Thursday Night Football kicked off its exclusive streaming partnership with Amazon Prime last season.

The game will not be televised by any local television station in the Youngstown viewing area. It can only be viewed through the Prime Video streaming service.

The Steelers (4-3) are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans (3-4) defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-23 on Sunday.

The Steelers will host another Thursday Night Football game later this season when they play the New England Patriots on December 7.

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 16 on December 28.