(WKBN) – The cold weather is here to stay for a while, which can be a problem for some people’s skin, causing dryness, redness and even itching.

So, what can you do to make sure these issues don’t happen to you?

Dry skin can be extremely uncomfortable. Good news though, dermatologists say there are things you can do to help.

First, experts say to avoid soaps and body wash that include fragrances. They say that anything that smells good can pull moisture from the skin, and though it sounds like a great idea after a day out in the cold, hot showers can also lead to dry skin.

Lukewarm is ideal. Doctors say the best thing you can do to avoid dry skin is to use some time of moisturizer or lotion almost immediately after you shower.

“When you look for moisturizers, again avoid fragrance. Look for ingredients like ceramide and cholesterol. Those are ingredients that can help restore the moisture barrier in our skin barrier. They help with eczema, they help with dry skin, or getting cracked skin,” said Dr. Shilipi Khetarpal of the Cleveland Clinic.

Another thing to do after the shower, when drying off pat your skin dry with a towel.

The scented soaps for your body are not the only ones to avoid. Experts say to also look for fragrance-free or a “free and clear” laundry detergent when cleaning clothes.