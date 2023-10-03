(WKBN)- We may be dealing with sunny, summer-like weather now, but soon enough it will be cloudy, cold, and back to fall and eventually winter.

As the seasons change, some people might go through mood changes which can really impact their lives. Sometimes, it’s known as the “winter blues.”

Seasonal depression is something that many people experience as we enter the cooler months ahead. For some, it is mild. Only really making mood changes here and there. For others, the impact can be more severe. The condition is called Seasonal Affective Disorder.

One doctor I spoke with says roughly 20% of the U.S. population deals with what we call the “winter blues.” Symptoms can include fatigue, sadness and even oversleeping. Some people are more susceptible than others, depending on family history or where you live.

Here in our area, late fall and winter can be dreary and cloudy. We can go days without a ton of sunlight. Luckily there are steps we can take to help keep our mind healthiest through those months ahead.

“There are treatments and there are things you can do though. One of the big things is trying to go outside as much as possible when there is enough sun. So in the morning, go outside. a good diet, exercise, those are like the normal things,” said Dr. Sarah Momen of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Momen says if the case is more severe medication, light therapy, and vitamin D supplements can help too. If those don’t work she said that CBT and other forms of therapy are helpful too. She says that like any other mental illness if diagnosed, Seasonal Affective Disorder should be taken just as seriously as other diagnoses.

If you have any questions or believe you have a more severe case of Seasonal Affective Disorder, then it is always best to talk to your doctor.