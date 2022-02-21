BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Walking, biking and running are all popular things to do outside, but some might worry about their safety when they’re out doing something that’s good for them.

This worry might even prevent them from going out in the first place.

One woman walking in East Golf Hike and Bike Trail in Boardman said what she does to stay safe.

“I don’t come late at night. I normally come right after work, and I normally get finished before it’s dark. Normally, I’m very attentive and looking around who’s in front of me, who’s behind me,” said Kimberly Lumpkin Donlow of Boardman.

She said she feels safe where she was. She also doesn’t wear headphones so that she can stay alert while she’s outside.