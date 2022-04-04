(WKBN) — Over the past 6 months, multiple chases have occurred on highways across the Valley.

On Friday, a chase from Struthers to Youngstown ended in an officer-involved shooting, and early Sunday morning, another chase with a stolen car ended in Boardman.

Last November, a tractor-trailer rolled over on the turnpike near Canfield ending a chase that started in Pa.

Sergeant Ray Santiago with Ohio State Highway Patrol said these chases are becoming too frequent.

“Any time you talk about a pursuit that puts folks in danger because of someone’s, you know, actions and not wanting to pull over at once too many,” said Santiago.

Police use different ways to stop chases. In the November chase, cruisers blocked highway lanes keeping traffic away from the truck. They also threw stop sticks on the road.

Sergeant Santiago said many factors determine how a chase is handled.

“Each one is different and unique, and they’re hard to predict. There are times where we do terminate a pursuit because we have information that we know we can go after someone after the fact,” said Santiago.

If you get caught up in a chase, there are ways to avoid trouble.

“If you’re aware and you’re alert and you’re not distracted, you’ll be in a better position to make some sort of safe movement off of the roadway, to, you know, put yourself out of harm’s way as much as you possibly can,” said Santiago.

If you get in an accident because of a chase, insurance coverage is minimal. Insurance can only cover a car’s deductible if it has full coverage under collision insurance. Sovereign immunity protects officers in those situations, meaning they’re not responsible for damages.