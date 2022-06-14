POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With this heat, a doctor with Mercy Health says there are a few steps that people can take to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Dr. Benjamin Brocker said wearing sunscreen is just one of the things you can do.



If you can’t get in the water, Brocker says loose-fitting and light-colored clothing can help with the heat. He also said it’s important to stay hydrated.

How much water a person should drink can vary, but Brocker says about a gallon a day for adult men is ideal, even more, if it’s hot.

Sports drinks are a good way to replace those electrolytes you lose when you sweat.

“Food actually has water in it, and some people don’t eat and then go outside and that actually puts you behind the eight ball,” said Brocker.

Brocker says those with heart and lung conditions can be especially susceptible to the heat and should take these precautions.