(WYTV) — Summer can get really toasty hot at times, and we try to stay cool. It’s important that whatever medicine you’re taking is kept cool as well.

Some medications can degrade, losing their strength during temperature changes. The temperatures can have an effect on just about any medication you might be taking.

But some are more prone to problems than others.

“Insulin is definitely going to be one of those medications, so patients with diabetes should try to not store their insulin in a place where the temperature will get too high,” says pharmacist Scott Hall.

Store medications in a cool, dry place. If you keep them in a bathroom where you shower, leave the medicine in the original container. They can stay sealed away from any negatives effects of heat.

Some medicines can cause heat intolerance. Those may include:

Blood pressure medications

Antihistamines

Decongestants

Psychiatric medications.

If you have questions about your medication, it’s important to ask.