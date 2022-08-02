(WKBN) — As August temperatures stay high in the Valley, adults should be aware of heat-related illness in kids participating in outdoor extracurriculars.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, heat illness is usually the result of overexertion in hot, humid weather and can cause fatigue, muscle cramping or heat stroke – which can be deadly.

Heat exhaustion and dehydration can lead to headaches, irritability, vomiting, dizziness or fainting. If heat exhaustion is suspected, it’s important to lower the victim’s body temperature as soon as possible.

Dr. Richard So, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic, said the application of ice can help.

“You put ice over their large arteries and blood vessels. You put ice in their groins, ice in the armpits and hose them down,” said So. “Number-one thing is cool them down, get them in the shade and then get them as hydrated as quickly as you can.”

The Springfield Tigers were out early Tuesday morning practicing for the upcoming football season.

Tigers Head Coach Sean Guerriero said practice times are set to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

“Normally, we’re out here at 8 a.m., so it’s not super, super hot. Normally, we’re off the field by 1:30, 2 o’clock,” said Guerriero. “We’re trying to stay away from some of that heat.”

The key to beating the heat is to stay hydrated. Food can even help replace electrolytes lost through sweat.

“We normally end up gaging about a water break every 15-20 minutes,” said Guerriero.

Before and after practice habits also matter, and it’s not just kids playing football who need to worry. Band practice can also lead to heat-related illness.

“After your workout, you have an hour to replenish, and then you’re three days out,” said Jim Parry, Niles Red Dragons head football coach.

“For our kids, treat their body like a Ferrari — you’re not going to put regular gas in there. We talk about making sure we get carbohydrates, proteins, things of that nature and make sure they’re staying hydrated,” said Guerriero.

“You can’t mess around with this stuff, and we have all obviously seen when it goes wrong. So you really have to pay attention to it,” said Parry.