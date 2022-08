HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- There’s an event to help drivers Monday in Hermitage.

It’s from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the AAA office on East State Street.

Just bring the vehicle with the bad plate and your registration card. An officer will verify the condition and give you a form to turn in to PennDOT.

PennDOT will then replace the plate for free.