How to get COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and older from Akron Children’s Hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in schools throughout Northeast Ohio as well as at its Akron and Mahoning Valley campuses.

Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the emergency use authorization for the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series for children 5 to 11 years of age.

Appointments can now be made online for children 5 and older at Akron Children’s community vaccination clinics on its Akron and Beeghly campuses.

Akron Children’s will continue offering the vaccines in schools to students with a parent’s consent. So far, the hospital’s Division of School Health Services has vaccinated students across 20 school districts throughout Summit, Portage, Stark, Mahoning, Columbiana and Wayne counties.

Now, the vaccine will be offered to students 5 years of age and older, with the school-based clinics continuing into the fall and winter months.

By mid-November, the hospital plans to offer the vaccine at primary care offices (Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics) and at Urgent Care locations.

Recently, three doctors at Akron Children’s addressed vaccine questions and concerns from parents in a panel discussion that’s available on the hospital’s YouTube channel. The panel included Dr. Eric Robinette, a pediatric infectious disease specialist; Dr. Michael Forbes, a pediatric critical care physician; and Dr. Bigham, who has been leading Akron Children’s COVID-19 vaccine program.

Walgreens is also offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 and older beginning this weekend.